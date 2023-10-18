iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Trustees of the Smith College

Trustees of the Smith College reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 11.1% of Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 8,876,541 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.