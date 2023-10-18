First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 809 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 221,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

