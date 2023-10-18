Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5,257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

