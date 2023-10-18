Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.35. 8,618,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,210,488. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

