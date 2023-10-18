Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,221,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average is $355.59. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

