Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.38.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

