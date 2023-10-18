Sierra Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $208.32. 95,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,669. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.22 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day moving average is $213.92. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

