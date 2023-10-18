PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,547. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

