1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVV traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $435.75. 323,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.33. The firm has a market cap of $337.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

