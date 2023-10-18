Brown Advisory Inc. Has $134.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $134,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $199.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.