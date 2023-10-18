West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOO traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.40. 438,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,200. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.13 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

