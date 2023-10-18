Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,718,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

