UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $537.48. The stock had a trading volume of 455,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,182. The company has a market capitalization of $497.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

