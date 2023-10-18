PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.32. 741,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,081. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $223.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

