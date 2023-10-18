The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.40. 513,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.70. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $301.87 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

