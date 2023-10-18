Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. 306,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,039. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.