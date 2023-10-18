Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 211,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,790. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

