Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $590,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,417. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average of $194.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.52 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

