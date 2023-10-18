Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

