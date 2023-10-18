Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,081.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.45 and its 200 day moving average is $434.33. The company has a market cap of $337.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.