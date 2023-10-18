Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 501.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $308.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $6,720,260. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

