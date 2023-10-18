Orin Green Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,081.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 250,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after buying an additional 238,812 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 206,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,029,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $435.91. The stock had a trading volume of 290,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,865. The stock has a market cap of $337.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

