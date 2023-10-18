Essex LLC Sells 755 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

