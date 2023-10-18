McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.8% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.16. The company had a trading volume of 528,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,987. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

