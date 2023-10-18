Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 798,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,348. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.