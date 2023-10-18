Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 165 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. 427,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

