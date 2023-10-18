Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $480,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 798,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

