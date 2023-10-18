Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.59. 875,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,629. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.51. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

