Ghe LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ghe LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises about 1.0% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 143,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

