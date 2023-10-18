Brighton Jones LLC Buys 4,745 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,717,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

