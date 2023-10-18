Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.43 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

