KBC Group NV Has $206.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KBC Group NV increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,615 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $206,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.48 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

