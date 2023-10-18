Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

VB traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.33. 85,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

