1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 850 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,906. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

