Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.92. 36,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,257. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $177.98 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.62 and a 200 day moving average of $262.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

