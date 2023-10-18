West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 302 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,019. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.