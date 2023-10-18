1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

EMR traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $94.44. 245,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.