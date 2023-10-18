Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.12. 174,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,611. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

