Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

PM opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

