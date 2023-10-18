Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 597 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $13.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $724.18. 13,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $704.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.81. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

