Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,978.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,750.48 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,098.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,848.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

