Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 199 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.23. 285,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,231. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.