Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Prologis stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,379,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,627. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

