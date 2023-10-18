Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

