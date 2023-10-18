State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up to $67.26

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.26, but opened at $69.00. State Street shares last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 398,990 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

