Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.47

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.47 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 338191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

