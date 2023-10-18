Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.47

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.47 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 338191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.