Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Declares $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by an average of 31.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

