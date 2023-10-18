Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.65 billion-$85.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.68 billion.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $126.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

