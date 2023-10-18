Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.21.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

