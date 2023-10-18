Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.33. The stock had a trading volume of 817,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $336.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

